Cook County corrections officer charged with murder after Niles nightclub parking lot shooting

NILES, Ill. — A Cook County corrections officer has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a suburban nightclub early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., authorities responded to the Miraj Lounge, located in the 8800 block of North Milwaukee, on the report of a shooting.

Officers at the scene located a 22-year-old man, later identified as Mark Asber, of Niles, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Asber was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Alan Kettina, 25, of Northbrook, was taken into custody at the scene. On Tuesday morning, authorities announced he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Kettina has worked as a Cook County correctional officer since Nov. 2021, the sheriff’s office said. He was de-deputized on Sunday following his arrest.

Kettina is due in bond court on Tuesday.

He is the third recent Cook County correctional officer to be arrested. Last week, Reginald Roberson, 52 was charged after allegedly putting handcuffs over his knuckles and hit an inmate multiple times in 2021.

The day prior, Richard Smith, 44, was charged after video shows an inmate being struck “over 30 times.”