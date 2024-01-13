Alabama corrections officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing inmate

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (NewsNation) — A former Federal Bureau of Prisons corrections officer pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to sexually abusing an inmate in his care, according to the Department of Justice.

Robert D. Smith, 38, was accused of abusing a female inmate in detention around February 2019. During the investigation, Smith admitted to sexually abusing another inmate in July 2018 and November 2018.

Smith worked as a corrections officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama.

“Sexual abuse of prison inmates by federal corrections officers is intolerable,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama. “My office will continue to aggressively prosecute and bring to justice those who abuse their authority and prey on vulnerable people they are sworn to protect and keep safe.”

Smith is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on May 29. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the Justice Department.