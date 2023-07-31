Criminals’ mental health treated too late, mayor says

(NewsNation) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says addressing mental health, addiction and crime can sometimes mean compelling people to get treatment.

Too often, people with an “extensive history of violence,” addiction or a history of diagnosed mental health issues aren’t treated until they’re in prison, Bronin said.

“There are so many examples of people who are on their meds and managing when they’re in the correctional facility, but when they’re out (of prison), they fall apart. It becomes dangerous to communities,” Bronin said during NewsNation’s “Crime in America” town hall.

Bronin also noted how “incredibly broad” the term “mental health” is.

“I think it (mental health) ought to include the fact that we’re seeing more and more people (not) managing their emotions. You see that on airplanes; you see that in road rage. That’s a mental health issue, and we have to address it,” Bronin added.

Half of the population will experience a mental illness by the age of 75, according to new research. A study by Harvard University and the University of Queensland examined people from 29 countries over a 21-year period and determined one in two people will experience mental illness by the age of 75.

According to the SAMHSA, more than one in four adults living with serious mental health problems also has a substance use problem.

As it pertains to the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, Bronin said the nation needs to “compel people to get treated.”

“I do think this is, as a nation, a failure of systems and a failure of us as a society to recognize that we have to do more. … It’s not coercion, it’s compassion when you’re helping somebody who needs treatment get treatment,” Bronin said, reflecting on a similiar known quote.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz pushed back on Bronin’s point, stating he can’t remember a time where there’s been “less stigma” around mental health.

“I bristle though, when there are politicians who sometimes hide behind mental illness as an excuse not to take stronger action on guns in general,” Bronin said.

NewsNation’s Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.

People or families of individuals facing mental and/or substance use disorders are encouraged to call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 800-662-HELP (4357). The hotline is free, confidential, and provides treatment referral and information service 24/7, 365 days a year. The administration also welcomes people to visit their online treatment location or send their zip code via text message to 435748 to find help.