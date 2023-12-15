Criminals target mom-and-pop pharmacies: DEA

(NewsNation) — A rash of pharmacy burglaries has kept detectives across three New York City boroughs busy.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported there has been a 620% increase in pharmacy burglaries over the last two years across the state.

In Brooklyn, there have been more than 20 pharmacies robbed since July. And the sprees continue.

Investigators said the people doing the burglaries are not some ragtag group of thieves, but rather skilled, experienced and very well-coordinated.

New York police said they aren’t targeting big box or brand-name pharmacies either. They’re going after mom-and-pop-owned and -operated pharmacies where they usually have less security.

Surveillance video shows how the thieves smash through pharmacy doors at night and scavenge through medications, looking for specific drugs.

Adderall, oxycodone, hydrocodone and opioids are all big money makers on the street or black market.

However, the burglary boom goes well beyond New York City and it is not restricted to the Northeast region.

In the south, investigators made a big bust with the arrest of 18 gang members accused of leaving Houston and crossing into Arkansas to break into pharmacies to steal opioids and codeine cough syrup.

They’re accused of stealing a combined 96,000 doses of medicine valued at close to $2 million.

The codeine syrup is a key ingredient in the production of “purple drank,” a drug cocktail made popular on the streets and in some rap songs.

The arrests put a stop to a major million-dollar operation.

“Countless lives will be saved because they’re no longer able to break in and steal those medications,” pharmacist Gigi Tadono said.

The advice from the DEA to pharmacy owners is to ensure the best security system including cameras and motion sensors and keep controlled substances in locked boxes.

“Let me just be very clear, too: The pharmacies have an obligation to report these thefts to us, the DEA,” said Frank Tarentino, a New York DEA special agent in charge.