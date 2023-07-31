Dad of Colorado teen allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend wants answers

(NewsNation) — Parents of a Colorado teen who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, say police didn’t do enough to protect their daughter.

“They should have went and talked to him. They should have done the restraining order,” Hector Silva said. “I mean, she had bruises, you cannot get worse than that.”

Lily Silva-Lopez, 15, was allegedly murdered by her 16-year-old ex-boyfriend Jovanni Sirio-Cardona, on June 16.

Lily’s parents say police should have arrested Cardona after their daughter filed a domestic violence complaint accusing him of punching her in the face just days before she died, they said in an interview with NBC News.

Lily’s father, Hector Silva, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the events leading up to his daughter’s death, including an incident where Cardona put a gun in Lily’s mouth.

Two weeks before her death, Lily told police Cardona stuck a gun in her mouth and threatened to shoot her family after she tried to end their six-month relationship. Lily’s mother told NBC.

“There’s some communication that needed to happen when it comes to the officer talking to the boy, and I have a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Silva told NewsNation.