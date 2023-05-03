Dad of teen found on McFadden’s property unaware of his past

HENRYETTA, Okla. (NewsNation) — The father of one of the teens found dead on the property of a registered sex offender said he had no idea about the man’s history.

“I had met Jesse (McFadden) twice. And nothing had come alarming to me that he would be, you know, a registered sex offender or anything,” said Nathan Brewer, the father of 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.

Nathan said his daughter spent weekends on McFadden’s property for about two years.

Brittany was one of seven people found slain on the property of McFadden’s rural Oklahoma home. McFadden was also among the dead.

Grieving relatives working to piece together the story that started with two teenagers being reported missing said law enforcement told them all the victims were shot to death in slayings that have stunned the community of Henryetta.

Nathan told NewsNation he’s heard very little from police about the case, but he’s been told they’re still doing their “final searches” of the property.

Janette Mayo was the first to say publicly that her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the dead. Her daughter was married to McFadden.

Mayo, 59, of Westville, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border, said the sheriff’s office notified her late Monday that the other four victims were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. Mayo said Tiffany was close friends with Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.