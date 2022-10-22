Two people shot at Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

(NewsNation) — A suspect is in custody after shooting two people at a Dallas hospital Saturday morning, according to reports from multiple media outlets.

One of the victims is now in critical condition, according to WFAA. The other victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Police responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue around 11:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police have not released any information regarding what led to the shooting or the name of the suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated.

