Dallas police officer shot in leg amid carjacking

DALLAS (NewsNation) — A Dallas police officer was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning during a carjacking, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The officer, who was not in uniform, was parked in an unmarked squad car while conducting surveillance when two suspects pinned his car in with their own vehicles, police said.

“One of the suspects armed with two firearms approached the officer,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a press conference. “When our officer noticed these individuals approaching his car, the officer exited his vehicle.”

A shoot-out followed when two armed men exited their vehicles, and the officer was hit in the leg.

He was transported to Parkland Hospital by another patrol vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released from the hospital, an update from the department said.

The two suspects are still at large. However, the stolen vehicle was recovered by police and an investigation remains ongoing.