Dallas Zoo: Police arrest man in connection to missing monkeys

DALLAS (NewsNation) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to the case involving two missing emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The department released a photo and video Tuesday of a person who was seen walking around the zoo. With help from the public, police were able to identify the suspect as Davion Irvin.

Officers received a tip on Thursday that Irvin was seen at the Dallas Aquarium near the animal exhibits, police said.

After police questioned Irvin, he was charged with six counts of animal cruelty- non-livestock in connection to the case and taken to the Dallas County Jail, the department said.

Investigators believed someone cut open the enclosure for the monkeys and took them on Monday.

Police found the two emperor tamarin monkeys in an empty home in Lancaster, located just south of Dallas, nearly 48 hours after they were reported missing. They were found safe in a closet after police received a tip Tuesday, and are back safe at the Dallas Zoo.

Earlier this month, a clouded leopard named Nova escaped her enclosure after a cutting tool was used to make a hole in her habitat’s fence. The same type of hole was discovered in the langur monkey enclosure soon after.

Last week, a lappet-faced vulture was found dead in its enclosure with a wound that zoo officials described as “not natural.” The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The investigation into all cases at the Dallas Zoo remain ongoing, and police said further charges are possible.