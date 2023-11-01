Texas police seek leads in May killing of teen

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation) — Police in Austin are asking for help in a homicide investigation that began nearly six months ago.

Davante Reece, 19, was killed shortly before midnight on May 9. According to Fox7 Austin, police received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area, but did not immediately find any victims.

A short time later, a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot, according to NewsNation affiliate KXAN in Austin.

Officers found Reece in the area with “apparent gunshot wounds.” First aid was given but Reece died at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Anyone with any information should call APD at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.