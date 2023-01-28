SAN FRANCISCO, California (NewsNation) — In a call KTVU said was “chilling and bizarre,” David DePape, the man accused of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi from last year, phoned the newsroom to say, “You’re welcome.”

According to KTVU, DePape, 42, called reporter Amber Lee from San Francisco County jail in California, where he is being held on charges of attempted murder and elder abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.

DePape’s call to Lee, the news outlet said, was unexpected. He did not allow Lee to challenge his statements, or ask follow-up questions.

During the call, DePape said he wanted to “apologize” for not going further in the attack.

“I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he says.

The attack happened on Oct. 28, while Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was asleep in the couple’s home. DePape allegedly broke into a glass door near the back of the home. Authorities say DePape forced Paul Pelosi out of bed.

He tried to reach an elevator that contained a phone but was blocked by DePape. Paul Pelosi then managed to make his way into a bathroom and called 911. Realizing that Paul Pelosi had alerted authorities, DePape took him downstairs near the entry of the home, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

When police arrived, they found the two men struggling for control of a hammer. Police say that’s when DePape allegedly pulled the hammer away and struck Paul Pelosi with it.

Jenkins has said the attack was “politically motivated” and said the Pelosi family was “specifically targeted” by DePape.

Body camera footage of what happened was released Friday after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.