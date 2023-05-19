DC police officer indicted on charges of obstruction

FILE – Washington Metropolitan Police investigate near the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 19, 2022. The Republican-led House is set to approve a resolution Wednesday, April 19, 2023, that would block a District of Columbia police accountability bill, further escalating the feud over the right to self-government in the nation’s capital. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(NewsNation) — An officer with the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department has been arrested and indicted for obstructing an investigation into the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner.

On Dec. 12, 2020, the night of a pro-Trump rally in Washington, a Black Lives Matter banner on a historic black church was set on fire. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio publicly claimed he was responsible for setting the banner on fire.

Shane Lamond, a lieutenant with the MPD, leaked to Tarrio the fact that the department had an arrest warrant out for him, according to prosecutors.

A grand jury indicted Lamond on one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements.

The indictment alleges Lamond, a supervisor of the intelligence branch of MPD’s Homeland Security Bureau, was in regular contact with Tarrio from July 2019 through at least January 2021. Their communication centered around Proud Boy activities planned for the Washington area. Tarrio would pass that information to other Proud Boys to inform the group’s actions.

The indictment claims Lamond began using Telegram to provide to Tarrio information about law enforcement activity related to the Proud Boys. That included confidential information on the investigation of the burning of the Black Lives Matter banner.

In January 2021, Tarrio was arrested in connection with the vandalism and pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of property.

In addition to leaking information to Tarrio, the indictment alleges Lamond made false statements regarding his connection to Tarrio, including the method they used to communicate and whether he had warned Tarrio about the warrant for his arrest.

If convicted, Lamond could face up to 30 years in prison for obstruction of justice and up to five years for each charge of making a false statement.



