DEA, border agents testify in Mexico’s ex-top cop trail

FILE – Mexico’s Secretary of Public Safety Genaro Garcia Luna attends a press conference on the sidelines of an American Police Community meeting in Mexico City, Oct. 8, 2010. An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

(NewsNation) — In the trial against former Mexican security official Genaro García Luna, prosecutors say he cleared a path for members of the Sinaloa drug cartel to run drugs into the U.S. without fear of capture or consequence by any members of law enforcement.

On Wednesday, prosecutors called members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the New York Port Authority to testify about various ways drugs were smuggled into the U.S. and the vast amounts of cocaine seized in New York City.

For example, between 2002 and 2003, DEA agents testified they seized close to 4,000 kilograms of cocaine in New York. One agent said the biggest drug seizure of his career happened in 2002.

This is important because prosecutors allege García Luna helped the Sinaloa cartel smuggle more than 50 tons of cocaine into the U.S.

If the allegations against García Luna are true, it means he would’ve been working for the cartel when these record-setting cocaine seizures happened.

Former Sinaloa members also testified this week that García Luna accepted millions from the cartel in exchange for providing it with information about police operations targeting the cartel members.

Prosecutors continue to build a case explaining why García Luna is guilty and how corruption is rampant at all levels of law enforcement in Mexico and the military.

García Luna’s defense attorney said almost all of the former members testified for the prosecution hoping to get less time in prison. His lawyer said none of what was said on the stand should be admissible because they will say anything if it means leaving prison early.

García Luna denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

The court is adjourned until Monday morning.