Defense rests in Amie Harwick murder trial

(NewsNation) — In a surprise move, the defense in the defense team in the Amie Harwick trial rested and the jury has been dismissed until Tuesday, when deliberations will begin.

Defense attorneys for Gareth Pursehouse will not be presenting a case to the jury before deliberations begin. Pursehouse is accused of murdering Harwick, his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly strangled Harwick and threw her off a balcony in 2020.

Harwick’s close friends and family testified for the prosecution, stating Harwick was afraid of Pursehouse. A prominent marriage and sex therapist, Harwick previously dated actor Drew Carey, who also testified at the trial.

A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department testified that texts on Harwick’s phone, where Pursehouse had been texting her after finding her number years after the couple broke up, also showed her expressing fear to her friends.

Harwick had taken out two restraining orders against Pursehouse since the couple split in 2012. The second of the orders had expired.

If convicted, Pursehouse could face life in prison.

