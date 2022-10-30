Community anticipates answers in case of Delphi killings

(NewsNation) — The mystery of what happened to Libby German and Abby Williams has rocked the small town of Delphi, Indiana, for nearly six years. On Friday, Richard Allen was arrested in connection with the killings of German and Williams.

Though Allen’s charges are unknown, Monday is expected to be the first time the tight-knit community of Delphi can anticipate some answers to the case that has been closely followed on podcasts and popular true-crime accounts.

German and Williams, two teenage girls, went for a walk on the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. They never returned. At ages 13 and 14 years old, they were found slain near a community hiking trail the very next day.

Then, police announced that German had video and images of the suspect on her phone. They shared audio of a man saying the words, “down the hill.”

Despite the photos and audio, no arrested were ever made. That’s until Friday, when Richard Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

The high-profile case has gone unsolved for more than five years, generating mountains of speculation about the identity of the killer.

Since his arrest, Allen’s home has been a site for curious residents hoping the arrest will put an end to the nightmare.

“It’s about keeping the legacy alive,” Stacy Skinner said.

The arrest has left many community members wondering how the only person arrested in connection to the killings was living in their backyard.

“I just wanted to see where someone like this lives,” a neighbor, who chose not to be identified, said.

Others have traveled to Delphi to honor the lives of the teenage girls.

“I mean, I drove over seven hours. I’m from Wisconsin, so I drove over seven hours to get here,” Jenny Marvin said.

But for Allen’s neighbors, it’s unwanted attention in what is normally a quiet street.

Authorities are slated to hold a news conference Monday morning, where many are hopeful to learn more about the charges and investigation.