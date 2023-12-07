Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen moved to new facility

Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation . View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.

DELPHI, Ind. – Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen has been moved from Westville Correctional Facility to another prison in the state.

According to court documents, Allen has been transferred to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, Indiana. That’s in Sullivan County.

The order to move Allen was signed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and is dated Dec. 6, 2023.

“The Indiana Department of Correction anticipates continuity of services and care provided to Mr. Allen at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility,” the order said.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

His case has been working its way through the court system for more than a year following his arrest in October 2022. His trial is currently scheduled for October 2024.

Allen’s previous defense attorneys, who are fighting to stay on the case, filed a motion back in April asking for Allen to be moved from Westville to a different facility.

In their April 2023 filing, they said Allen’s physical and mental wellbeing had deteriorated during his time in captivity, claiming he’d been kept in conditions “akin to that of a prisoner of war.”

Special Judge Fran Gull eventually denied a motion to move Allen, ruling he’d been treated “more favorably” than other inmates. Despite that denial, Allen’s defense has repeatedly asked for their client to be moved elsewhere for his own safety and wellbeing.

The attorneys also alleged Allen suffered abuse and retaliation at the hands of guards at Westville.

The transfer represents a significant move for Allen; Westville Correctional Facility is located in LaPorte County, more than 200 miles away from Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County.