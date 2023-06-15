Delphi killings suspect in court for bail hearing

This image provided by Indiana State Police shows Richard Matthew Allen. Indiana authorities have arrested the man in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana hometown, police said Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. (Indiana State Police via AP)

(NewsNation) — The man charged in the deaths of two teenagers in central Indiana is in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

Richard Allen is accused of killing 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams in 2017. Their bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, after the girls went for a walk on the Delphi Historic Trails in Indiana.

During investigations, Indiana State Police released images from German’s Snapchat story showing the girls hiking on the Monon High Bridge, which included a blurry image of a man later dubbed “Bridge Guy” who was viewed as one of the main suspects in the case. This, along with audio released by officials, sparked nationwide interest, leading to over 11,000 tips from the public in under a month.

Allen was arrested by police in 2022, although he had talked to police in 2017 and told them he had been on the bridge the day of the girls’ disappearance. He denied meeting the teenagers and has pleaded not guilty.

The probable cause affidavit shows an unspent shell that was found between the girls’ bodies was forensically determined to have been cycled through Allen’s pistol.

Allen admitted to being on the trail but denied any involvement in the killings.

Thursday’s bail hearing was originally scheduled for February but was delayed at the request of Allen’s attorneys because of the large volume of evidence, NewsNation affiliate WXIN-TV reported. But his attorneys argue that evidence isn’t strong enough to hold him while he awaits trial.

The trial was also originally scheduled for March, but Allen’s attorneys have indicated they may not be ready before the end of the year for the same reason. Attorneys were expected to discuss setting a new trial date at Thursday’s hearing.

A judge previously ruled that the trial will be held in Carroll County but that jurors will be bused in from elsewhere because it would be “difficult if not impossible” to find jurors in Carroll County.

NewsNation affiliate WXIN-TV contributed to this report.