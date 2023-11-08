Former DHCD employee sentenced for accepting bribes

(NewsNation) — Dawne Dorsey, a former employee of the District of Columbia Department of Housing and Community Development, was sentenced for her involvement in a bribery scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dorsey, 40, a former program specialist with DHCD, accepted bribes in exchange for providing confidential information held by the DHCD to real estate developers Frederick Silvers and Brian Bailey, according to the court documents.

Dorsey, who pleaded guilty to bribery in June 2019, cooperated with the government’s investigation and was sentenced to 36 months’ probation by United States District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

According to court documents, Dorsey provided Silvers and Bailey with un-redacted Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) offer of sale notices. These notices contained sensitive information, including the names of tenants with TOPA rights.

TOPA grants tenants in the District of Columbia the right to purchase their residence if the owner decides to sell the property.

The scheme involved Bailey and Silvers paying bribes to obtain tenant names, enabling them to attempt to purchase the tenants’ TOPA rights. This, in turn, allowed them to put the property up for sale at a favorable price.

In a related aspect of the scheme, former FBI agents David Paitsel and Bailey were found guilty of bribery and conspiracy charges.

Bailey had paid Paitsel bribes to access the contact information of tenants with TOPA rights using Paitsel’s special access to an FBI database.

This marks the final sentencing related to Dorsey’s corrupt conduct.

In a previous trial, Paitsel was sentenced to 24 months in prison, while Bailey received a 48-month prison term. Both were convicted of bribery and conspiracy charges in October 2022.

Frederick Silvers, in a related case, pleaded guilty to bribery and received a five-month prison sentence for bribes paid to Dorsey.