DHS investigation focused on solving child abuse cold cases

DALLAS (NewsNation) — Federal investigators raced to find more than 300 children who were likely victims of online sexual abuse and exploitation in the U.S. and across the globe.

The first-of-its-kind mission was called “Operation Renewed Hope,” which was completed last week, resulting in the generation of 311 probable identifications of previously unknown victims, according to the press release.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit led a team of more than a dozen international agencies using top technology to gather leads on who these children are, where they might be and who is responsible for the alleged crimes.

Before this investigation began, no one could put a name to the faces of these children.

So far, investigators said they have made 14 official identifications and have rescued several more children from active abuse.

The operation was led by HSI Cyber Crime Center special agents, who work alongside the National and International Centers for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, Interpol and 13 other countries.

“This was really unique because, from an international perspective, all these agencies came together to work as one — which is kind of unique. Although, it’s definitely been the trend of how law enforcement needs to work,” NewsNation law and justice contributor Jennifer Coffindaffer said.

The team was able to analyze hundreds of videos and images of child abuse. Agents scoured websites, forums and chat rooms for intel, culminating in more than 100 leads to these kids. The team then handed over its intel to local police departments.

“It really takes hundreds of hours of manpower, of agents reviewing these tapes, looking for the slightest detail, the slightest clue, the background, listening to noises, recognizing perhaps something, some tree, some campground, anything that might be in that area behind that victim,” Coffindaffer said. “Also, looking very closely at that victim and using state-of-the-art facial recognition and artificial intelligence databases. That’s how they were able to really crack some of these older cases, and finally get justice for these victims.”

Last week, the FBI finished up its own annual initiative called “Operation Cross Country,” where it rescued more than 200 sex trafficking victims — close to 60 of them were minors.

Federal data shows DHS identified or rescued close to 1,200 child victims last fiscal year, and close to 4,500 people were arrested.