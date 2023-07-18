District attorney recuses himself in Burham escape case

(NewsNation) — After receiving reports of negligence, Warren County District Attorney Robert Greene recused himself from the escape case centering around an inmate who led authorities on an extensive manhunt.

Michael Charles Burham escaped from the Warren County, Pennsylvania jail by climbing up exercise equipment and scaling down the building using a rope made of bedsheets tied together. Law enforcement conducted a 10-day manhunt before recapturing Burham.

Burham was being held on burglary and kidnapping charges but is also a suspect in the rape and murder of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin. Authorities found stashes of supplies indicating Burham may have been intending to hide out in the nearby Allegheny National Forest. A barking dog eventually led to Burham’s discovery and capture.

At this point, no staff or city employees have been charged with any crimes so far. However, Greene said he had begun receiving reports that indicated negligence on the part of staff at the facility.

Greene stressed he did not have any evidence that any inmates or staff participated or were complicit with Burham, but may have been negligent in their duties.

Based on his friendships with staff and his position on the jail’s board, Greene recused himself and asked Pennsylvania’s attorney general to take over the prosecution of Burham’s escape charges. Greene indicated he would continue to prosecute the burglary and kidnapping charges on which Burham was originally being held.

The attorney general would also be tasked with prosecuting any charges against jail staff in connection with the case.

Greene noted the office had not yet responded but that he expected the attorney general would take over the case.