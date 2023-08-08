Divers find 32 cars in Florida lake during cold case search

crime concept by police line tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space

(NewsNation) — A cold case involving a missing person led divers in Florida to discover 32 cars submerged in a lake near Miami.

Volunteer divers with a United Search Corps, which works to try to solve missing persons cases that have gone cold, searched the murky waters of a lake in Doral, Florida, finding dozens of cars. The group works all over the state, using sonar and divers to search bodies of water for cars.

The lake is located in a commercial area, and United Search Corps founder Doug Biship told 7News they believed the cars had been dumped in the lake as part of criminal activity.

“This many in one lake is pretty alarming,” Bishop told NewsNation.

Bishop said he doesn’t believe they found a car connected to the case they were working on.

“A lot of these vehicles are very old,” he said.

However, there are missing persons cases that have been ongoing for decades,

United Search Corps will be working with Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Police Department to remove the cars from the lake and see if they are connected to any missing persons cases or other crimes.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is expected to provide an update on the situation on Tuesday after they have recovered the vehicles from the lake.