DNA evidence on dogs can be used to track criminals, study

(NewsNation) — A new study found DNA evidence passed from people to dogs can be used to help track down offenders.

Researchers in Australia collected human DNA from pet dogs in 20 households. The dogs were of various breeds and sizes and showed DNA could be collected from all areas of the dog.

Some areas were more reliable when it came to collecting human DNA, including the dog’s head and back. Researchers said the results show that people interacting with dogs by petting or walking them can transfer human DNA to the animals.

Researchers also found unknown DNA on the dogs, in addition to DNA from the owners and other people living in the house.

Based on the findings, the researchers suggested law enforcement should consider collecting evidence from companion animals when investigating crimes.