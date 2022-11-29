(NewsNation) — The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students earlier this month have left a community on edge, as there’s still no suspect arrested in connection with the killings.

Close friends Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13.

Many questions remain in the case, which has garnered national attention as police continue to search for a suspect.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer answered questions from viewers during a live stream Tuesday. You can watch in the player above.

