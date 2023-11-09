Does video show Moriah Wilson’s final moments?

(NewsNation) — Newly released surveillance video has provided an insight into the moments leading up to the alleged murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May 2022.

The chilling footage captured the terrified screams of the victim, followed by distinct gunshots, which prosecutors claim were the fatal shots fired by Kaitlin Armstrong.

The video is now central evidence in the first-degree murder trial of Armstrong, who is accused of killing Wilson out of jealousy over her relationship with Armstrong’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Colin Strickland.

Prosecutors have contended these were the final moments of Wilson’s life, tragically cut short by Armstrong. The jury will now have the formidable task of deciding whether this video, along with a substantial amount of circumstantial evidence presented by the state, is sufficient to convict Armstrong of Wilson’s murder.

In a discussion on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” with trial attorney Mercedes Colwin, Vargas raised the question of the power of the video evidence, given that Armstrong is not seen in the footage at the time of the shooting. Colwin emphasized the importance of keeping the focus on Mariah Wilson’s tragic death and the prosecution’s aim to connect the dots in the case.

“You go through the forensic testimony, you go through the law enforcement testimony, but at the end of the day, this poor woman died,” Colwin said.

Although Armstrong’s presence at the scene of the crime is not captured in the video, her car is seen in front of the house, which further implicates her. The testimony of two witnesses who independently came forward to report Armstrong’s threats against Wilson also bolsters the prosecution’s case, according to Colwin.

The fact that Armstrong fled the country immediately following the murder and underwent significant changes in her appearance, including plastic surgery and the use of her sister’s passport, has been a significant blow to her defense.

Additionally, Armstrong’s demeanor during questioning by law enforcement is also likely to play a pivotal role in the trial. Her impassive and stoic reaction upon learning of Wilson’s death, in stark contrast to Strickland’s grief-stricken response, has raised questions about her involvement.

“The fact that she was just passively standing there, it’s a little odd,” Colwin said.

Armstrong’s internet search history while in Costa Rica has been uncovered, including queries about whether pineapple can burn off fingerprints, further raising eyebrows and complicating her defense, Colwin said.

The defense’s case appears to center on arguments that Armstrong is a victim of circumstantial evidence. However, with the mountain of evidence against her, the defense will need to counter the prosecution’s compelling narrative, according to Colwin.

“When you look at everything that the prosecution has, it really leads to a likelihood of her conviction,” Colwin said.