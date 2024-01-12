DOJ to seek death penalty against Buffalo supermarket shooter

FILE – Payton Gendron, center, listens as he is sentenced to life in prison without parole for domestic terrorism motivated by hate and each of the 10 counts of first-degree murder, in an Erie County court room, in Buffalo, N.Y., Feb 15, 2023. Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Gendron, they said in a court filing Friday, Jan. 12, 2024..(Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool, File)

(NewsNation) — The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, according to a court filing.

Payton Gendron, 20, is currently serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the May 2022 attack.

New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separate federal hate crimes case. Gendron had promised to plead guilty in that case if prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

In a notice announcing the decision to seek the death penalty, Trini Ross, the U.S. attorney for western New York, wrote that Gendron had selected the supermarket “in order to maximize the number of Black victims.”

The notice cited a range of factors for the decision, including the substantial planning leading to the shooting and the decision to target at least one victim who was “particularly vulnerable due to old age and infirmity.”

On May 14, 2022, Gendron attacked shoppers and workers with a semi-automatic rifle at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo after driving more than 200 miles from his home in rural Conklin, New York.

He chose the business for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood and livestreamed the massacre from a camera attached to his tactical helmet.

The dead, who ranged in age from 32 to 86, included eight customers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries. Three people were wounded but survived.

The rifle Gendron fired was marked with racial slurs and phrases including “The Great Replacement,” a reference to a conspiracy theory that there’s a plot to diminish the influence of white people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.