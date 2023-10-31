Driver charged in crash that killed Pepperdine students out on bond

(NewsNation) — The 22-year-old driver charged with four counts of murder after allegedly crashing into multiple parked cars on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, killing four Pepperdine University students, was released on bond.

Fraser Bohm was taken into custody on Oct. 24 and charged with four counts of murder for the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams.

The incident occurred the night of Oct. 17, when Bohm, allegedly speeding down Pacific Coast Highway, lost control and collided with three parked cars, striking the four college students.

“Asha’s name means hope and she brought that to so many people. She loved like there was no tomorrow, all in 100% always,” said Weir’s mother, Vinita Weir.

“Niamh and I are always side by side. These last few days I keep looking to my left and expecting to see her there,” said Aurbery Lewis, Rolston’s sorority sister.

Prosecutors allege Bohm was driving at 104 mph in a 45 mph zone, but his attorney argues they have security footage showing Bohm driving at 70 mph, claiming it was due to being pursued by another driver in a road rage incident.

“This man began to yell at him thinking he was texting and started screaming at him. My client was in the right-hand lane closest to the side of the road and the other person then proceeded to speed up to get to push him off the road.”

Bohm was arrested at the scene for gross vehicular manslaughter but was released from custody hours later while authorities investigated the circumstances of the crash. According to jail records obtained by NewsNation affiliate KTLA, Bohm was released on bond on Oct. 27 at around 8:30 p.m.

After a court appearance on Oct. 25 where Bohm pleaded not guilty, his bond was reduced from $8 million to $4 million.

“The investigation revealed that the defendant knew his actions were dangerous to human life and deliberately acted with conscious disregard of life and committed four counts of implied malice murder,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Prosecutors also beleive Bohm may have been texting and driving.

Bohm’s attorney told KTLA that they have identified the person responsible for the road rage attack, with details to be revealed “in due time.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 15.