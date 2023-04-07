Driver leads Texas troopers on high-speed chase

(NewsNation) — A car involved in a human smuggling operation led Texas troopers on a high-speed chase before the driver bailed out after nearly hitting a police car.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation in Zavala County. The driver, Nicholas Rivas from San Antonio, refused to stop and pursuit ensued, with the chase reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Troopers pursued the car into Maverick County, where they used car spike strips to deflate the tires, with the car nearly hitting a trooper. Rivas eventually lost control and bailed out, heading toward the brush.

He was located, arrested and charted with evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant, and is reported to have been involved in a human smuggling operation.