El Chapo’s wife to be released from prison

In this Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, arrives to federal court in New York. Despite her status as the wife of the world’s most notorious drug boss, Coronel Aispuro lived mostly in obscurity — until her husband went to prison for life. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(NewsNation) — Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife to cartel boss Joaquin Guzman, also known as El Chapo, is set to be released from her prison sentence on Wednesday.

Coronel pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in connection with the drug cartel run by her husband. She was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release, along with having to pay $1.5 million.

She also pleaded guilty to helping her husband escape from prison. Guzman escaped from a secure wing of Mexico’s most secure prison via a mile-long tunnel and was on the run for six months before being recaptured and extradited to the U.S.

Guzman was convicted of running the Sinaloa cartel drug trafficking operation and sentenced to life in prison. His sons, known collectively as Los Chapitos, have taken over the cartel since he was imprisoned.

Coronel was moved from a federal prison in Texas to a halfway house in California in June and is set to be released from that facility.