Epstein documents help show extent of what victims went through

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed this week, many of which contain disturbing details about the ways the disgraced financier was able to lure his victims in.

Documents unsealed include a deposition by Rinaldo Rizzo, a private chef for Glenn Dubin, an investor who knew Epstein.

Rizzo, the documents said, was in “tears” while telling investigators about how he watched Epstein’s then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell bring a terrified 15-year-old to his employers. The 15-year-old, Rizzo said, told him that Maxwell stole her passport, tried to make her have sex with Epstein on his private island, then threatened her.

Through a spokesperson, Dubin and his wife denied any wrongdoing in a statement to The Messenger.

Rizzo also testified that he watched Maxwell direct a roomful of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old, to kiss, dance and touch each other in a sexual way for her and Epstein to watch.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison, while Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Although there have been a number of high-profile people identified in the documents, it’s imperative to note this does not imply that everyone named is accused of any illegal and immoral behavior.

Johanna Sjoberg, who says she was a victim of Epstein, testified that Maxwell recruited her from a high school campus to have sex with Epstein.

In one instance, another victim was asked to give a massage that turned sexual. After becoming enamored with the victim, Epstein turned her into what records called a “sex slave.”