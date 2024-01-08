Epstein accuser says she has Clinton, Prince Andrew, Branson sex tapes 

(NewsNation) — An accuser of former billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein says “her friend” was filmed having sex with President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson in new allegations revealed in the Epstein documents.

“(M)y friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion… I eventually managed to persuade her to send me some of the video footage which she kept, implicating all three men,” Sarah Ransome said in newly released court documents.

Ransome did not share the footage, saying, “I have backed up the footage on several USB sticks and have securely sent them to various different locations throughout Europe with only one other person close to me knowing where their locations are, just in case anything happens to me before the footage is released.”

In the documents, Ransome also alleged her friend was silenced by the Clinton presidential campaign in 2008, and was given a payout from the Clinton Foundation to remain silent. Ransome claims her friend is “dead” if she speaks out.

“She is 1000% certain that the FBI did a cover-up and she has the individual names of Hilary’s Special Agent Officers involved in intimidating her,” Ransome stated.

She added that her friend was “forced against her will to sign a legally binding confidentiality agreement on Hilary’s behalf for her eternal silence. If she breaks this agreement, she is dead.”

She also claimed her friend had a sexual relationship with former President Donald Trump.

“Another friend was one of many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump,” Ransome said, sharing details of the alleged relationship. “I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffrey’s New York mansion on regular occasions as I once met Jen for coffee, just before she was going to meet Trump and Epstein together at his mansion.”

These allegations were revealed in newly released records related to Epstein, which are being unsealed on a rolling basis. The documents include the names of Epstein’s associates, workers, witnesses and victims.

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was a victim of sex trafficking, filed against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.