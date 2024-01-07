Epstein documents have ‘no smoking gun’ so far: Attorney

(NewsNation) — Despite hundreds of pages of documents released related to former billionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a “smoking gun” remains elusive, according to a trial attorney and legal expert.

“(Those named in the documents) were associates, they attended parties, they came over to the mansion, they flew on the private jets. But there’s nothing in the materials we see that indicates that anyone observed a crime taking place,” attorney Megan Whiteside said on “NewsNation Prime.”

The records are being unsealed on a rolling basis and include names of Epstein’s associates, including high-profile politicians and celebrities. Those named in the documents also include workers, those who only had tangential ties to Epstein and witnesses and victims. Being named in the records is not an indication that someone is guilty of wrongdoing.

“Sadly, there is are not a lot of surprises, there are not too many names that we haven’t already heard before,” Whiteside said.

The documents mostly comprise transcripts of depositions and other legal motions.

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was a victim of sex trafficking, filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Even if someone named in the documents was connected to a potential crime, Whiteside told NewsNation it still may not be prosecutable.

“Depending on what a local prosecutor would be looking at, the statute of limitations may only have been two to four years. So it might be too late,” she said.

Documents unsealed include a deposition by Rinaldo Rizzo, a private chef for Glenn Dubin, an investor who knew Epstein.

Rizzo, the documents said, was in “tears” while telling investigators about how he watched Epstein’s then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell bring a terrified 15-year-old to his employers. The 15-year-old, Rizzo said, told him that Maxwell stole her passport, tried to make her have sex with Epstein on his private island, then threatened her.

Through a spokesperson, Dubin and his wife denied any wrongdoing in a statement to The Messenger.

Rizzo also testified that he watched Maxwell direct a roomful of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old, to kiss, dance and touch each other in a sexual way for her and Epstein to watch.

“It’s really a sad state of affairs that these young girls were subjected to Jeffrey Epstein‘s scheme,” said Whiteside. “And there were people around him who could have sounded the alarm.”

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison, while Epstein died by suicide in 2019.