Equestrian pleads guilty to trying to hire hitman to kill husband

(NewsNation) — A California woman who once tried unsuccessfully to produce a horse show pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department officials first started investigating Tatyana Remley, 42, after receiving a tip she was attempting to hire someone to kill her husband, Mark. Last August, they set up a sting operation, where Remley met with a “hitman” who, unbeknownst to her, was an undercover detective, NewsNation local affiliate KSWB reported.

When meeting with the officer, KSWB said, Remley described how she wanted to have her husband killed and his body disposed of. Sheriff’s Department officials said Remley brought three firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash as payment.

Remley previously pleaded not guilty to charges against her for solicitation and carrying a loaded, concealed gun not registered to her. But last Thursday, KSWB writes, she entered a guilty plea in front of a judge at a Vista Superior Court.

Remley was sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison as part of the plea deal, and prosecutors agreed to drop a second weapon-related charge.

Tatyana and Mark Remley were married in 2011, the San Diego Union-Tribune writes. The couple had tried to produce a multimillion-dollar horse show in Del Mar called “Valitar” in 2012, according to the newspaper, but the production closed after four shows because of slow ticket sales.

Both had filings from several divorce attempts, most recently Tatyana Remley in June. The Union-Tribune wrote she accused Mark Remley of violence and intimidation, including putting a gun to her head. Tatyana Remley also said Mark had been in the room as she was held at gunpoint while his friends ransacked their home. Mark Remley has denied these accusations.