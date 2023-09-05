Escaped inmate ‘growing more desperate:’ former US marshal

(NewsNation) — The man who escaped from a prison in Pennsylvania is still on the run, authorities say.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who is convicted of killing his former girlfriend, escaped from the Chester County Prison on Thursday. He’s also wanted in Brazil in connection to another killing.

Investigators say the area where Cavalcante was recently spotted is outside of the original search perimeter, so crews have now expanded their search.

John Muffler, a retired U.S. marshal, says the longer the search goes on, the more Cavalcante will need to find some kind of nourishment.

“He can only last so long without that,” Muffler said. To get food, Muffler said, he will likely need to steal it.

“He’s going to become more desperate,” Muffler said. “And with that, there’s the opportunity that he’ll be caught.”

Muffler urges residents in the area that Cavalcante has been seen to be on alert, and report anything amiss they see.

“He’s a high risk,” Cavalcnte said on “NewsNation Now.” “He’s murdered one person… He’s reported to have murdered somebody else in another country.”