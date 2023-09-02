Escaped inmate sighted near prison, search continues

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

(NewsNation) — An inmate who escaped from a prison in Pennsylvania was spotted on surveillance cameras. While law enforcement continues searching for the escaped man, they are advising residents to be cautious.

Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison on Thursday. Authorities believed he would attempt to flee south and initial searches focused on railways, roads and waterways out of the area.

A release from District Attorney Deb Ryan on Saturday morning revealed Cavalcante had been spotted on a residential surveillance camera at around 12:30 a.m. in Pocopson Township. There was also an attempted burglary reported around 11:30 p.m. in the same area.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials are searching the area, including U.S. Marshals, SWAT teams and local and state police.

“Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” Ryan said.

Cavalcante is a Brazilian man, described as having light skin, who is five feet tall and 120 pounds with shaggy black hair and light eyes.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing his former girlfriend to death. He is sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Anyone with any information on Cavalcante is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.