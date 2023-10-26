Escaped murder suspect in custody after 6 weeks on the run

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police said Thursday that Christopher Haynes, a man accused of murder who escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital in September, is back in custody.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service said Haynes was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. in Oxon Hill, Maryland, more than six weeks after he first escaped.

Haynes escaped custody Sept. 6, while he was being treated for an ankle injury. Police said that an officer was changing Haynes’ handcuffs when he assaulted the officer and ran away.

Haynes had previously been taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department in Manassas, Virginia, on a warrant out of the District of Columbia for the killing of Brent Hayward, 33, on Aug. 12.

During Thursday’s news conference, police said Haynes will be facing his original murder charge as well as an additional charge for escape.

Officials could not comment on whether or not anyone else helped Haynes or would be facing any charges. The U.S. Marshals Service did say he was “taking actions to conceal his location.”

“Any escape is troubling because we arrest them for a reason,” Robert Dixon, U.S. marshal for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia said during the update.