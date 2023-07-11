Woman says escaped Pennsylvania inmate ran through her yard

(NewsNation) — Even though she has lived behind a prison for 12 years, Mary Conarro of Pennsylvania says she’s never feared an inmate escaping.

That was before inmate Michael Burham ran through her yard while fleeing Warren County Prison last Thursday. Police said Burham climbed up on exercise equipment and used tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window.

Burham, who’s wanted on multiple charges and is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, is a survivalist with military training, according to authorities.

Police officers came to Conarro’s door at 2 a.m. Friday as part of their investigation into Burham’s whereabouts. Officers had Conarro, her son and his dog sit in the car while they checked the house. Conarro recalled that all she was wearing was a bathrobe, pajamas and a cane.

At the time of Burham’s escape, Conarro says, she didn’t have her door locked. It’s not something that’s typically done in Warren County, a place where Conarro says she’s “had the pleasure to live freely and kindly with neighbors.”

As the search goes on, though, Conarro told NewsNation that she’s getting more concerned.

“I assume that he won’t come back into Warren, but he’s a foxy guy,” Conarro said.