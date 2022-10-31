(NewsNation) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was violently assaulted with a hammer early Friday morning after a man entered the Pelosis’ San Francisco home with the intention of breaking Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps, according to authorities.

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized following the attack, suffering a skull fracture and other blunt force injuries, according to a statement from the speaker’s office.

Here’s what we know — and don’t know — so far.

what happened?

In the early hours of Friday morning, an intruder — later identified as 42-year-old David DePape — entered the Pelosi home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Paul Pelosi, who was home alone at the time of the invasion, called 911 to ask for help.

When police arrived, they found Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling for control of a hammer. That’s when police say DePape pulled the hammer away and struck Paul Pelosi.

Officers tackled DePape, disarmed him and took him into custody, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said.

On Monday, Federal prosecutors filed felony charges against DePape who told police he was looking for Nancy Pelosi and intended to break her kneecaps, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint accuses DePape of committing two federal crimes: assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempting to kidnap a federal official.

has there been an arrest?

Yes, 42-year-old David Wayne DePape was arrested after police say they saw him attack Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

has anyone been charged?

DePape faces federal charges for allegedly assaulting the immediate family member of a federal official and attempting to kidnap a federal official, court records show.

The assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison while the attempted kidnapping charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is also expected to announce multiple felony charges against DePape Monday afternoon. Those charges could include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse.

who was in the house at the time?

Two people were in the home when police arrived — Paul Pelosi and David DePape — according to Randy Quezada, Communications Director at the San Francisco District Attorney’s office.

was the attack politically motivated?

DePape told San Francisco Police that he broke into the house in order to “hold Nancy hostage” and “talk to her,” according to the criminal complaint. If she “lied” DePape said he intended to break “her kneecaps,” the complaint said.

Throughout the interview with police, DePape said he viewed Nancy Pelosi as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, the complaint read.

did the two men know each other?

No, Pelosi and DePape did not know each other prior to the attack, Quezada confirmed.

who is the attacker?

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif.,on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

DePape was known in the area for being a “pro-nudity” activist who had picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public.

He was also a conspiracy theorist who posted frequently online, often making racist and rambling comments.

His Facebook profile has since been taken down.

DePape had been living in a garage in Richmond, California for the last two years, according to federal prosecutors.

how did the attacker get inside?

DePape told San Francisco police that he entered the home by breaking a glass door with a hammer, the federal complaint said.

was the attacker carrying zip ties and duct tape?

Yes. Officers secured a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, according to the federal complaint.

was depape working with someone else?

Law enforcement officials have not announced another suspect. As part of the investigation, the FBI will be looking at whether anyone may have encouraged DePape to carry out the attack. Investigators will also be determining how DePape got to Pelosi’s house.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.