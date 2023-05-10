Ex-influencer sued by dead boyfriend’s family

Courtney Clenney is being taken away, during an evidentiary hearing on Sept. 6, 2022, in Miami. She is the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend Christian Obumsel on April 3, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Christian Obumseli’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney.

Obumseli was found fatally stabbed April 3, 2022, and his girlfriend, Clenny, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Her arrest came four months after Clenney stabbed Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment. Clenney claimed self-defense.

Miami police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a condo, where they said Clenney, who appears on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor, stabbed Obumseli, NewsNation previously reported.

During a news conference, the attorney for Obumseli’s family said they also want to hold the apartment’s management company and Allied Universal Security accountable, WPLG, a local television station in Miami, reported.

Obumseli’s family is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

