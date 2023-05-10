Ex-influencer sued by dead boyfriend’s family

(NewsNation) — Christian Obumseli’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney.
Obumseli was found fatally stabbed April 3, 2022, and his girlfriend, Clenny, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Her arrest came four months after Clenney stabbed Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment. Clenney claimed self-defense.
Miami police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a condo, where they said Clenney, who appears on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor, stabbed Obumseli, NewsNation previously reported.
During a news conference, the attorney for Obumseli’s family said they also want to hold the apartment’s management company and Allied Universal Security accountable, WPLG, a local television station in Miami, reported.
Obumseli’s family is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.