Ex-Texas trooper gets 43 years for sexual assaults

Texas State troopers patrol I-10 across the border from Louisiana on March 30, 2020 in Orange, Texas. – Texas governor Greg Abbott expanded an executive order on March 29 that requires travelers that come into Texas by road from Louisiana to self-quarantine. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A former Texas state trooper who had sexually assaulted two women while on duty received a lengthy sentence in federal court.

Lee Ray Boykin Jr. was ordered to serve 516 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks; those months will then be followed by five years of supervised release.

The case revolved around Boykin coercing women into performing sexual acts on him after pulling them over during traffic stops.

“Lee Ray Boykin turned traffic stops into sexual assaults,” said U.S. Attorney Hamdani, saying that, “He used his badge and all the power it afforded to force himself onto two vulnerable women. Boykin targeted victims he believed would not report him and even thought he got away with it.”

Investigators used DNA testing to help secure the conviction.