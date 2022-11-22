Fatalities in shooting at Virginia Walmart, police say

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed when a gunman opened fire Tuesday inside a Walmart in southeast Virginia, police said.

Police told reporters during a media briefing they believe the shooter is dead and that “less than 10” people were believed to be killed. At least one person was dead outside the store.

Norfolk Sentara General Hospital told NewsNation affiliate WAVY they were treating five victims. Police said victims were sent to multiple hospitals, and as of 1 a.m. ET no others have announced how many patients they’re treating.

Officer Leo Kosinski of the Chesapeake Police Department said it was too early to provide a count of fatalities and injuries as officers were still investigating the scene and searching the store as of 12:45 a.m. ET.

The call for the shooting came in around 10:15 p.m., WAVY reported.

Walmart tweeted their prayers for the victims and said they were “shocked at this tragic event.”

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. Walmart statement

Reaction to the shooting began to come in Tuesday night on social media.

“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight,” state Sen. Louise Lucas tweeted. “I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

Sen. Mark Warner tweeted: “Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.”

Rep. Elaine Luria said “enough is enough” while Rep. Bobby Scott called the shooting an act of “senseless gun violence.”