Harmony Montgomery’s father charged with murder

7-year-old Harmony Montgomery went missing in 2019, shortly after her father was returned custody of her.

(NewsNation) — Adam Montgomery has been arrested for murder, in connection with the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

New Hampshire Attorney General John F. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Monday Adam Montgomery is being charged with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing” Harmony’s death in December of 2019.

Additionally, he’s charged with falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses, among other charges.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 when she was 5 years old. Authorities didn’t know she was missing, however, until 2021.

Her mother, Crystal Sorey, said she suspected Montgomery and his current wife were involved in Harmony’s disappearance.

Harmony lived with her father and stepmother before her death. Her father had been jailed over child abuse charges and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, had been accused of lying to a grand jury and illegally collecting food stamps in Harmony’s name.

The girl’s disappearance sparked a state investigation into why her father was awarded custody despite his violent history.

In June, NewsNation reported that FBI investigators had searched Montgomery’s former apartment and removed a refrigerator.

The case is still under investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information on Harmony to come forward.