Former FBI agent shares active shooter survival tips

(NewsNation) — Colorado Springs officials say two Club Q patrons who subdued a gunman Saturday night are heroes who kept the tragedy from being even worse.

The gruesome attack happened just before midnight in the popular gay nightclub when a gunman used a shotgun to kill at least five people and injured 25.

Former FBI special agent Stuart Kaplan joined NewsNation Live and praised the actions of the two bystanders for taking action.

Kaplan shared advice on how to best prepare for and react in an active shooter situation.

“If in fact you are confronted with potentially lethal force being used against you, I don’t want people to duck and cover and pretend as if they are not going to be shot and killed … You must fight for your life,” Kaplan explained.

