FBI arrests Philadelphia teen in terror investigation

(NewsNation) — A Philadelphia teenager was arrested by an FBI SWAT team as part of a terrorism investigation.

The 17-year-old is being charged with weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, arson, causing/risking catastrophe, attempting to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of a crime and recklessly endangering another person.

The teen is believed to have had contact with overseas terrorist groups, including Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad which primarily operates out of Syria. Former FBI agent Tracy Walder told NewsNation the group is essentially a franchise for Al Qaeda.

“KTJ is an offshoot of Al Qaeda, they were put on the State Department’s terrorist watch list in November of 2022,” Walder said.

Authorities say the teen had international shipments of military gear and weapons sent to his home, including materials used to make improvised explosive devices.

Walder said it’s likely that some of the communications the suspect had online was part of the multi-agency operation that led to his arrest.

“Most of the time, he was probably speaking with someone undercover, therefore there was no risk for the public and they could build their case and build the charges against him,” she said.