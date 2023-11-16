FBI adds man accused in Haitian kidnappings to most wanted list

Vitel’Homme Innocent is accused of being involved in taking U.S. citizens hostage in Haiti. (FBI)

(NewsNation) — An alleged Haitian gang leader who is accused of helping kidnap missionaries in Haiti is now on the FBI’s list of the ten most wanted fugitives.

Vitel’Homme Innocent, also known as Vitel’Homme, has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and hostage-taking. Authorities allege Innocent was involved in the armed kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens in Haiti in 2021. The group were Christian missionaries who were held for 61 days until they eventually escaped. Five children were in the group, including an eight-month-old baby.

The FBI says Innocent is the leader of the Kraze Barye gang, which operates in the Torcelle and Tabarre area in Haiti. According to the indictment, he worked with another gang, 400 Mawozo, which operates east of Port-au-Prince, in the kidnapping of the missionaries.

Innocent is also indicted in relation to the armed hostage-taking of two U.S. citizens in Haiti in 2022. One of the hostages died in the event.

Jean and Marie Odette Franklin were taken from their home in Haiti on Oct. 7. 2022 by armed gang members. Marie Odette Franklin was shot and killed during the kidnapping, while her husband was held for ransom. He was released on Oct. 28, 2022 after ransom was paid on behalf of his family.

“Vitel’Homme Innocent is charged in the death of an American citizen and alleged involvement in the kidnappings of more than a dozen Americans in Haiti,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves. ” It is our hope that with the placement on the top ten list, the reward, and the public’s help, Vitel’Homme Innocent will be brought to justice.”

Authorities believe Innocent is in Haiti, though he has ties to other countries throughout the Caribbean. Anyone with information on his location should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The State Department is offering a reward of up to $2,000,000 for information leading to Innocent’s arrest or conviction.

Innocent is the 532nd person to be put on the Ten Most Wanted list since it began in 1950. Since the list began, 494 of the 532 fugitives have been located.