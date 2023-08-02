Woman escapes kidnapper, FBI seeks victims in up to 10 states

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Oregon are urging any other victims to come forward after the arrest of a man who they believe may have sexually assaulted women in 10 states.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, was arrested in Reno, Nevada, after the woman fled his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Authorities said they are asking victims in any of the 10 states Zuberi lived in to come forward. FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark described the case as the kind that shocks even seasoned law enforcement professionals.

“Some cases alarm even the most seasoned investigators, particularly when shocking details are revealed and there may be multiple unknown victims,” Shark said.

According to court documents, Zuberi kidnapped a woman in Seattle, Washington, by soliciting her as a prostitute and then claiming to be an undercover cop. The woman said she was chained, handcuffed, sexually assaulted and kept in a makeshift cinderblock cell. She beat her fists bloody on the walls of the cell in her effort to escape, then flagged down a passing motorist for help.

Police found the cell at Zuberi’s home, and he fled police before being arrested in Reno, Nevada. He is currently being detained pending extradition to Oregon. Zuberi is being charged with interstate kidnapping.

Authorities said Zuberi is connected to at least four other sexual assaults in other states, and has lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida. He is also known by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi.

Shark said the FBI has no reason to believe Zuberi is connected to the deaths of six women found in the greater Portland area in recent months.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI to reach investigators working the case.