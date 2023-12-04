FBI seeking van in connection with 2022 power grid attacks

The FBI is asking the public for information on a van connected with two power grid attacks. (FBI)

(NewsNation) — The FBI is searching for a minivan seen the night of two shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina one year ago.

The FBI is asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver or light blue Honda Odyssey from 2011-2017. The agency said the occupants of the van may have information on the investigation. They are asking anyone who saw the van the night of the shooting between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. to contact them.

The shootings happened at two Duke Energy substations in West End and Carthage, North Carolina. At the time, officials said people breached the gates of the facilities and opened fire in what they termed a coordinated attack.

The shootings resulted in a power outage that lasted five days and left nearly 45,000 people without electricity.

North Carolina wasn’t the only state to suffer a power grid attack, with numerous other locations reporting intrusions, attacks and vandalism at electrical substations.

As a result, federal regulators ordered a study on security measures for power facilities to determine if current guidelines to protect infrastructure were sufficient.

A year after the attacks, officials have not found the perpetrator in the North Carolina shootings. Anyone with information on the van should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information that helps solve the case.