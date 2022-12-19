FILE – An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. An explosive increase in teenage boys targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending explicit pictures of themselves has the FBI sounding a public-safety alarm as the U.S. enters the holiday season. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(NewsNation) — The FBI unsealed an indictment charging Brooklyn, New York, bishop Lamor Whitehead with defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI, a Monday press release reveals.

Whitehead, who was arrested this morning, was allegedly robbed mid-service by gunmen in July.

“As we allege today, Lamor Whitehead abused the trust placed in him by a parishioner, bullied a businessman for $5,000, then tried to defraud him of far more than that, and lied to federal agents. His campaign of fraud and deceit stops now,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams sai d in a the press release.

The press release went on to detail the specifics of the charges, which included threatening and making false statements to victims in exchange for money and other items of value.

In one instance, the Feds allege, Whitehead induced one of his parishioners to invest approximately $90,000 of her retirement savings with him, but instead spent the investment on luxury goods and other personal purposes.

In another instance, the Feds accuse Whitehead of extorting a businessman for $5,000, then attempting to convince the same businessman to lend him $500,000 in exchange for political favors he knew he could not deliver.

Lastly, the Feds said they learned Whitehead owned a second phone which he regularly used to communicate with after Feds obtained a search warrant. This came after Whitehead claimed he had no cell phones other than the phone he was carrying.

“Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims. Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them,” FBI assistant director, Michael J. Driscoll said in the press release.

In total, Whitehead faces up to 45 years: Two counts of wire fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of extortion, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and one count of making material false statements, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The case is assigned to United States District Judge Lorna G. Schofield.