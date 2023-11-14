More than 400,000 fentanyl pills seized at border in Nogales

(NewsNation) — Customs and Border Protection seized more than 400,000 fentanyl pills at the Nogales port of entry, the biggest seizure in this fiscal year to date.

On Nov. 3, officers at the Nogales port of entry seized roughly 474,200 fentanyl pills from an SUV. The pills were hidden in the gas tank, side panels and dash of the vehicle.

According to Port Director Michael Humphries, the pills were detected using K-9 officers and non-intrusive inspection technology as the SUV passed through the port.

Officers at the Nogales port have already seized more than a million pills this fiscal year, with the Nov. 3 seizure the biggest bust so far. In fiscal year 2023, CBP agents at the Nogales port seized 45,819,053 fentanyl pills at the crossing.

The issue of fentanyl has been one of increasing concern from lawmakers, with the Biden administration issuing sanctions against cartel members and conservative legislators pushing for changes to border policy in an attempt to stop the flow of drugs across the southern border.