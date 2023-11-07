US sanctions Sinaloa cartel members, businesses

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on 13 members of the Sinaloa cartel and four companies based in Mexico as part of ongoing efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking.

The department worked with the government of Mexico, including the financial intelligence unit. Under the sanctions, all property in the U.S. that belongs to the sanctioned individuals or businesses must be blocked and reported.

Among those sanctioned was Juan Carlos Morgan Huerta, also known as Cacayo, who manages cartel operations in Nogales, Mexico, which include shipments of multiple tons of drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Morgan has been indicted on drug trafficking charges in the U.S. and is a fugitive.

Other individuals sanctioned included members of Huetra’s family including Jose Arnolda Morgan Huerta, known as Chachio, Jose Luis Morgan Huerta, known as Gordo, Miguel Angel Morgan Huerta, Martin Morgan Huerta and Oscar Murillo Morgan, known as Chino. The family members are alleged to play a key role in organizing and transporting illegal drugs and laundering money.

Several other members of the cartel were also sanctioned for their role in trafficking drugs, laundering money or participating in other crimes for Morgan. Two individuals, Jesus Francisco Comacho Porchas and Oscar Enrique Moren Orozco, are U.S fugitives in the state of Arizona.

Four Mexico-based companies, Conceptos Gastronomicos de Sonora S. de R.L. de C.V. (also known as Habanero’s), Morgan Golden Mining S.A. de C.V., Comercializadora Villba Stone S.A. de C.V. and Exportadora del Campos Ramos Acosta S. de R.L. de C.V., were also designated for involvement with sanctioned individuals.

“The United States will aggressively pursue all who are complicit operators and facilitators of these illicit fentanyl networks,” said Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson. “Treasury will continue to use its authorities to expose and isolate those who profit from deadly fentanyl sales in the United States.”