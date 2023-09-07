‘It’s unbelievable’: California fentanyl bill stalled in Senate

(NewsNation) — A fentanyl punishment bill is stalled in the California Senate, and state Republican lawmakers are growing impatient.

If passed, it would allow voters to decide whether or not Alexandra’s law should go into effect, which would establish harsher punishment on those behind deadly fentanyl deals.

That law would require judges to warn convicted fentanyl dealers that they could face murder charges if another drug deal ends in death.

The proposed law was named after Alexandra Capelouto, a 20-year-old woman who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2019.

Despite being introduced as a bipartisan bill, Democrats remain divided on the issue.

California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones said the hold-up lies with four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Public Safety Committee who fear this bill will lead to longer sentencing for drug dealers.

“It’s unbelievable to me,” Jones said.

The bill has already died twice in the Senate Public Safety Committee despite efforts from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers to push this bill forward. It was even presented to the committee by a Democrat, Jones said.

But the four Democrats holding the bill up don’t believe in any kind of sentencing enhancement or stronger penalty for crimes, Jones explained.

Jones said the notification by the judge would act as a deterrent if the bill is passed.

“This is just a simple notification. It tells a convicted fentanyl dealer, that if they deal again and somebody dies, they could and probably will be prosecuted for murder,” Jones said.

The drug dealers would be told this as they are coming off their convictions as a possible deterrent for dealing again.

Jones said it would also help prosecutors when going after these crimes. Many supporting the bill believe it will help clean things up in California, too.

However, Democratic Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer said he believes it will lead to overflowing prisons, KCRA reported. Jones-Sawyer was also interested in the public health aspect of the bill, the report said.

Two other Democrats said they couldn’t support the bill because they believed it wouldn’t stop fentanyl-related deaths, KCRA reported.

“This is for convicted dealers who haven’t murdered somebody yet,” Jones said. “It’s telling the convicted drug dealer that if somebody does die, they will be convicted of murder. And it’s possible that maybe these drug dealers don’t know that. We want to make sure that they do know that and that they are going to be prosecuted, and probably go to prison.”